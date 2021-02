Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 21:30 Hits: 7

Ari Shapiro speaks with host Maria Garcia, whose childhood on the U.S.-Mexico border informs the show's storytelling about the late queen of Tejano music.

(Image credit: Illustration by Iliana Galvez/WBUR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/04/964092428/the-podcast-anything-for-selena-tells-a-story-larger-than-the-artists-life