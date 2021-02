Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:01 Hits: 3

Jennifer Lopez's performance of "This Land Is Your Land" at last month's presidential inauguration ceremony has reignited conversations about the erasure of Native Americans in the iconic folk tune.

(Image credit: John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963185860/the-blind-spot-in-the-great-american-protest-song