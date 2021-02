Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

The jazz saxophonist and his quartet perform three songs that speak directly to the struggle and triumph of the Black experience for Tiny Desk's Black History Month celebration.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963296328/immanuel-wilkins-tiny-desk-home-concert