Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:38 Hits: 1

"I said something that was self-deprecating, probably meant to be, ‘Oh, well, we’re just musicians’ or something to that effect, to which [Katy Perry] said, ‘Well, you know, that’s offensive to me and you. You do what you do. We’re healers. We have an important job.'”

