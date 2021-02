Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 15:52 Hits: 4

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Eddie Cochran, Howlin’ Wolf and country from the ’30s into the 70s, songwriter/guitarist Seth Kessel puts a modern spin on his very own rock ‘n roll. […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/01/music-news/seth-kessel-sings-let-that-train-roll-by