Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Sirus XM hosts Charles "Shorty Corleone" Garris and Rico Anderson, who are giving the D.C. region's go-go music a national boost with the new Crank Radio show.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/31/962529030/sirius-xms-crank-radio-gives-go-go-music-a-national-platform