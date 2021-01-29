The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Swedish Blues-Rockers Black River Delta to Release New LP ‘Shakin’

Black River Delta is a blues-rock band originating from Bollnäs, Sweden. The foursome have released two studio albums – Devil on the Loose (2016) and Vol. II (2018), and are poised to drop their latest heavy-hitting full-length effort Shakin’ this spring.

The band’s gritty blues-rock sound draws from classic blues legends like Robert Johnson, the raw style of R. L. Burnside and modern artists such as The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr. and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Their ability to combine age-old blues with modern rock has taking them on several tours across Europe and North America, and has caught the attention of artists like blues legend Joe Bonamassa, calling Vol. II one of the best albums of 2018 and even inviting the band to perform on his annual cruise festival.

Black River Delta’s new album, Shakin’, will be available this spring via Sofaburn Records.

