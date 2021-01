Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 15:21 Hits: 6

The White Tiger has topped Netflix charts and garnered critical acclaim outside India, but does it merely replicate existing clich├ęs about the country?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-white-tiger-social-message-or-worn-out-stereotypes/a-56379847?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf