Published on Monday, 25 January 2021

On Jan. 25, 1996, a new rock musical by a little-known writer, Jonathan Larson, gave its first performance. But that show almost didn't happen: Larson died of an aortic aneurysm early that morning.

(Image credit: Joan Marcus)

