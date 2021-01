Articles

Ensconcing a statue of Dolly Parton in the Tennessee state Capitol to replace the bust of Confederate General and Klu Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest is being proposed in the state's legislature after receiving large grassroots support.

