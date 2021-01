Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 02:00 Hits: 4

The trombonist was a major figure in South Africa's early jazz scene, and an activist after the restrictions imposed by apartheid. In 1988 he was nominated for an Oscar for his theme to Cry Freedom.

(Image credit: Veli Nhlapo \ Sowetan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/23/959997781/jonas-gwangwa-south-african-musician-and-activist-dies-at-83