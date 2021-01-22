Valerie June Previews New LP with Video for ‘Call Me A Fool’ ft. Carla Thomas

Articles

Today, roots singer-songwriter Valerie June announces her first new album in four years. Produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, John Legend) and Valerie June, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers will be released March 12th, 2021 via Fantasy Records.

Alongside the album announcement, June is sharing new single and music video “Call Me A Fool,” both R&B throwback and Memphis country-soul, featuring horns and a striking performance from Stax legend Carla Thomas.



Working at Fresh Young Minds in L.A. and Hit Factory Criteria in Miami June found an ideal collaborator in Splash, who shares her sense of adventure. “For this album I wanted to see how we could bring some modern elements into that band-in-the-room approach I’ve taken with my records in the past,” says June.

“With this record, it finally became clear why I have this dream of making music,” says June. “It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love—it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. When we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.”

Have you ever been a fool for a dream? It might have been a little dream like a kiss from a lover or a big one like the dream of peace that Dr. King, John Lennon, and so many others have had for humanity. No matter how big or how small your dream may be, keep believing, and let the world call you a fool!

In case you missed it, late last year Valerie released “Stay” / “Meditation” / “You and I,” a riveting three-song suite.

June is set to take part (virtually) in the 34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, on February 17th performing alongside artists such as Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Angelique Kidjo and many more. See details HERE.

The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers

“Stay”

“Stay Meditation”

“You And I”

“Colors”

“Stardust Scattering”

“African Proverb Read By Carla Thomas”

“Call Me A Fool” Featuring Carla Thomas

“Fallin”

“Smile”

“Within You”

“Two Roads”

“Why The Bright Stars Glow”

“Home Inside”

“Starlight Ethereal Silence”

*Feature image credit: Renata Raksha

