Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:06 Hits: 5

For more than 100 years Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing has been known as the Black National Anthem. But Congressman James Clyburn believes it's time for it to be honored as the official National Hymn.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959529659/rep-clyburn-wants-to-make-lift-evry-voice-and-sing-the-u-s-national-hymn