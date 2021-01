Articles

Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

Always looking to shake things up and steal the attention of the music listening public, Eric Church's next release will be three records instead of one, titled Heart & Soul. Heart will be made available on April 16th, Soul will be released on April 23rd, and '&' will only be available as a vinyl record.

