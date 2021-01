Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 21:31 Hits: 8

In 1968, the British singer flew to the U.S. after signing with Atlantic Records. Her acclaimed recordings from this period are collected in Dusty Springfield: The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Real Gone Music)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/21/958832714/on-a-new-anthology-dusty-springfields-take-on-southern-soul-gets-another-look