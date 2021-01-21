Watch: Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

In case you missed it yesterday, Bruce Springsteen kicked off the primetime inauguration TV special Celebrating America (hosted by Tom Hanks) with a passionate performance of his 1999 song “Land of Hope and Dreams.” Released on several live albums, the song wasn’t released as a studio recording until 2012’s Wrecking Ball.

Instead of looking out to an audience, The Boss performed the song on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial facing the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool lined with 400 lights to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID.

I said, this train, dreams will not be thwarted

This train, faith will be rewarded

This train, hear the steel wheels singing

This train, bells of freedom ringing

*Feature image: Screengrab of performance

