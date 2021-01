Articles

The full impact of Spector's musical legacy is impossible to measure without accounting for the creative labor of singers like Darlene Love and the damage Spector's manipulations did to their careers.

(Image credit: ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty)

