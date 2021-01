Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 14:44 Hits: 2

The 22-year-old poet was described by many as dominating the inaugural ceremony of newly elected US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. But who is Amanda Gorman?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amanda-gorman-steals-the-show-at-us-presidential-inauguration/a-56300778?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf