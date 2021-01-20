Dumpstaphunk, Cut Chemist Release ‘Justice 2020’ Remix

Articles

New Orleans’ Dumpstaphunk have just released a Cut Chemist remix of their latest single “Justice 2020,” featuring Chali 2na and Trombone Shorty, available now on all digital platforms. “Justice 2020” will be featured on the band’s upcoming album, Where Do We Go from Here.

Remixed by legendary DJ turntablist Cut Chemist (Jurassic 5/Ozomatli), along with Grammy nominated mixer Andy Kravitz and Fishbone bass player Norwood Fisher, the track takes on new life and continued relevance during an unprecedented political climate in America. The song’s lyrics boast a mantra that recognizes that as humans, even with our differences and all of the injustices, “we can change it together if we all stand tall” and that “we are all beautiful.”

Where Do We Go From Here, the band’s upcoming album, is set to be released on April 23, 2021 (via Mascot Label Group / The Funk Garage). Where Do We Go From Here marks the band’s first full-length album in seven years, and undeniably the most powerful and politically pointed of their career. Previously released singles include “Justice 2020,” and the contemplative title-track “Where Do We Go From Here.” The record is a sharply relevant statement, even more-so than the group anticipated, writing and recording the album just prior to the unprecedented events of the past year.

When New Orleans roots-funk Dumpstaphunk first released their single “Justice” in January 2017, the group viewed the song as an important, if delicate, funk-blues anthem that spoke to their country’s turbulent times.

Over its past 17 years, Dumpstaphunk have earned their reputation as the most well-regarded next-generation New Orleans live powerhouse, the type of band whose live shows attract sit-ins from legends like Carlos Santana, Bob Weir and Trombone Shorty. Alongside Tony Hall, Nick Daniels, Alex Wasily, Ryan Nyther and drummer Devin Trusclair, cousins Ivan and Ian Neville have built upon their family’s iconic NOLA legacy as they’ve transformed Dumpstaphunk into the city’s pre-eminent 21st-century funk-fusion export, resulting in recent career highlights like their July 2019 opening gig for the Rolling Stones on their home turf at the Superdome.

