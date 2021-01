Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 11:23 Hits: 4

Without tourists, the Germans' favorite island is facing ruin. It's entirely uncertain when the vacationers can return for holidays.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mallorca-without-tourists-the-impact-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic/a-56282403?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf