Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 10:22 Hits: 9

The complex once housed the repressive East German secret police and espionage service. Some fear the history will be lost forever.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/an-uncertain-future-for-berlin-s-former-stasi-headquarters/a-56275540?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf