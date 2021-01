Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 18:32

Alt-country turned rock artist Ryan Adams has been cleared of wrongdoing in an FBI probe for his alleged inappropriate texts to an underage girl. The allegations were first reported in The New York Times as part of an extensive probe into the performer's personal life.

