Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 21:58 Hits: 5

Gospel great Fred Hammond discusses his participation in "The 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Unity," which will take place Wednesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/17/957893738/gospel-singer-looks-forward-to-virtual-inauguration-day-concert