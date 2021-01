Articles

In his newest work, Falling Out of Time, composer Osvaldo Golijov explores a painful subject — the death of a child. He was inspired by a unique literary work by Israeli writer David Grossman.

(Image credit: David O'Connor/Courtesy of the artists)

