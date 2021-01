Articles

Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

The famous — even infamous — producer, known for his "wall of sound," died Saturday. He produced records for The Ronettes, Ike and Tina Turner as well as The Beatles, among many others.

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

