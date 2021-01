Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 22:21 Hits: 5

The artist speaks with Michel Martin about her acclaimed, ambitious new album and why she wanted to bring the conversations women have amongst themselves to light.

(Image credit: Myesha Evon Gardner/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/16/957398233/jazmine-sullivan-on-heaux-tales-dirty-laundry-and-the-value-of-taking-breaks