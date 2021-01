Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 17:01 Hits: 5

We have three questions for Bridgers about bridges that have fallen over, collapsed or otherwise done a bad job of spanning things.

(Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/16/957101075/not-my-job-we-quiz-singer-songwriter-phoebe-bridgers-on-feeble-bridges