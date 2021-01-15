Articles

Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

Willie Nelson has released his version of “That’s Life,” a song written by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon and first recorded in 1963 by Marion Montgomery — the most famous version by Frank Sinatra in 1966. Nelson channels Sinatra in his new single from his forthcoming tribute album, out February 26 via Legacy Recordings. That’s Life marks the second time Nelson has honored Sinatra, following 2018’s Grammy-winning My Way.

The lyric video for “That’s Life” incorporates footage of Paul Mann, a painter and illustrator known for alternative movie posters for major films (Frankenstein, The Wizard of Oz, Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pulp Fiction, The Big Lebowski and more)–creating the album cover painting of Willie and his iconic guitar, Trigger, standing in the glow of a twilight streetlamp, an evocation of classic Sinatra album images.

*Feature image: ABS’s © Philamonjaro

The post Willie Nelson Covers Frank Sinatra’s ‘That’s Life’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

