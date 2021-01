Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 14:40 Hits: 8

Regina King's film "One Night in Miami" imagines what happened on the night Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke hung out together in 1964.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-iconic-figures-in-one-night-in-miami/a-56237572?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf