Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

Of the three Bee Gees, only Barry Gibb is still alive. His new album is Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook Volume 1. The HBO documentary, The Bee Gees, tells the story of the group's rise.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/14/956773889/bee-gees-documentary-traces-the-gibb-brothers-pathway-to-stardom