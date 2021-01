Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

Hear Fiona Ritchie's collection of new sounds for the new year. This week's episode includes The Chair, John Doyle and cellist Ofra Harnoy.

(Image credit: Denise Grant/Courtesy of the Artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/14/956512114/thistle-shamrock-new-year-sounds