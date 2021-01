Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis was born and raised in North Carolina, and made his name in Nashville. But lately here it's been Texas where Randy Travis has not only made his home, but been embraced as part of the community.

