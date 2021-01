Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:14 Hits: 3

In the bleak midwinter, at a time when death and despair are hanging thick in the air, madness seems to be all around, and the Yuletide mood has all but worn off, perhaps it's as good of a time as any aside from All Hallow's Eve to delve into the dark, unsettled side of country music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-silas-j-dirges-the-poor-devil/