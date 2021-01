Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 14:49 Hits: 4

Germany says it has now returned 14 artworks — from a collection looted by the Nazis from Jewish owners — to their rightful heirs.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-returns-latest-nazi-looted-work-from-gurlitt-art-trove/a-56212320?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf