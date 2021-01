Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 18:02 Hits: 7

You can palpably feel the IQ points fleeing your gray matter while in audience with this audio monstrosity. It is not scientifically possible to engineer a conflagration of audio signals that is more indolent, and damaging to the psyche and intellect than this abomination.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/florida-georgia-lines-new-truck-is-the-worst-song-ever/