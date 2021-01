Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Simplicity done well makes for powerful music and this song from Nashville-based songwriter Henry Conlon grabbed us the second he started singing. One of those voices that sounds both powerful and emotionally wrought at the same time, it reminded me of the dark drama of Townes Van Zandt and more recently, Tyler Childers. ‘I’m Coming …

