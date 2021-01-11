The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Shemekia Copeland Performs Live Streaming Concert From Lincoln Center On Jan 14

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Shemekia Copeland and her band will perform a live streaming video concert from New York’s Jazz At Lincoln Center on Thursday, January 14 at 7:30pm Eastern time, with only a few rebroadcast times to follow. This performance is Copeland’s first full band concert since March 2020, and the first time she will be performing her new songs live.

According to Copeland, “With this new album, I’m trying to put the ‘united’ back in the United States. Like many people, I miss the days when we treated each other better. For me, this country’s all about people with differences coming together to be part of something we all love. That’s what really makes America beautiful.”

The soulful and uncompromising Uncivil War tackles the problems of contemporary American life head on, with nuance, understanding, and a demand for change. It also brings Copeland’s fiercely independent, sultry R&B fire to songs more personal than political.

When Copeland first broke on the scene with her groundbreaking Alligator Records debut CD Turn the Heat Up in 1998, she instantly became a blues and R&B force to be reckoned with.

Shemekia Copeland concert info and tickets

Shemekia Copeland

*Feature image courtesy of Alligator Records

The post Shemekia Copeland Performs Live Streaming Concert From Lincoln Center On Jan 14 appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/shemekia-copeland-performs-live-streaming-concert-from-lincoln-center-on-jan-14/

