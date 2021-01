Articles

Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

This car choir solution is one that accomplished baritone David Newman came up with so that ensembles could sing "together." The method uses microphones, a mixer, an FM transmitter and car radios.

(Image credit: Kenton Smith)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/11/954007807/car-concerts-offer-choirs-a-way-to-rehearse-and-perform