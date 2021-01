Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 11:35 Hits: 4

A "washed out mess" or "sloppy work"? Social media users blasted the chosen photo, while the VP-Elect's team reportedly asked for another.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kamala-harris-vogue-cover-causes-controversy/a-56192057?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf