Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021

Turning the stereotype that country music can only come from the Southern United States squarely on its head, The Divorcees have been eastern Canada's favorite honky tonk band for going on 15 years now, and promise to continue to hold that distinction with the drop of their latest record 'Drop of Blood.'

