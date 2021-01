Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 10:08 Hits: 19

Country singer Brandy Clark wrote her new song, "Remember Me Beautiful," for the Morning Edition Song Project after a writing session with friends who had lost relatives during the pandemic.

(Image credit: Chris Phelps)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/06/953203772/on-remember-me-beautiful-brandy-clark-processes-death-and-celebrates-life