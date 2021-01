Articles

Loretta Lynn will be joined by numerous gusts, and celebrate the legacy of women in country music with her latest album called Still Woman Enough, set for release on March 19th via Sony's Legacy Records imprint. Co-produced by Loretta's daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash at the Cash Cabin Studios.

