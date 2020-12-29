BB King’s Bluesville Announces 2020 Year End Rack List

Articles

BB King’s Bluesville on SiriusXM is counting down the best Blues of 2020. It’s the year end Rack List countdown.

The Rack List is the station’s weekly top 15 songs as chosen by fans, staff and the record buying public. The year end Rack List, as its title infers, is a list of the fifteen finest Blues songs from a less than stellar year. Bluesville chooses fifteen songs to match the number of pool balls in a “rack.” It all has to do with Low-Fi’s Bar and Pool Hall in the imaginary community of Bluesville, of which BB King is the perpetual mayor, and the Blues Foundation is the new power generating station.

The original broadcast was on Saturday, however rebroadcasts are scheduled for Tues 12/29/20 3am EST, Weds 12/30/20 3pm EST, Friday 01/01/20 12:01am EST.

Year End Rack List:

