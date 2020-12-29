The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

BB King’s Bluesville on SiriusXM is counting down the best Blues of 2020. It’s the year end Rack List countdown.

BB King’s Bluesville Announces 2020 Year End Rack List

The Rack List is the station’s weekly top 15 songs as chosen by fans, staff and the record buying public. The year end Rack List, as its title infers, is a list of  the fifteen finest Blues songs from a less than stellar year. Bluesville chooses fifteen songs to match the number of pool balls in a “rack.” It all has to do with Low-Fi’s Bar and Pool Hall in the imaginary community of Bluesville, of which BB King is the perpetual mayor, and the Blues Foundation is the new power generating station.

The original broadcast was on Saturday, however rebroadcasts are scheduled for Tues 12/29/20 3am EST, Weds 12/30/20 3pm EST, Friday 01/01/20 12:01am EST.

Year End Rack List:

  1. This Man – Robert Cray
  2. A Conversation with Alice –Joe Bonamassa
  3. Clotilda’s On Fire –Shemekia Copeland
  4. He May Be Your Man –Rory Block
  5. She’s About to Lose Her Mind – Early Times w Popa Chubby
  6. Shake It For Me –Bobby Rush
  7. Blues Coming On – Joe Louis Walker w Eric Gales
  8. All Out of Tears –Walter Trout
  9. I Believe (Everything Gonna Be Alright) – Thornetta Davis
  10. Blues for the Weepers – Bettye Lavette
  11. What the Devil Loves –King Solomon Hicks
  12. Ice Cream in Hell –Tinsley Ellis
  13. What the Hell? –Elvin Bishop w/ Charlie Musselwhite
  14. Boy, Sit Down –Whitney Shay
  15. Living in a Burning House –Selwyn Birchwood

 

BB King’s Bluesville on SiriusXM

