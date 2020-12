Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 16:40 Hits: 8

Authorities are investigating if a person of interest in the Christmas morning bombing of the 2nd Ave. district in Nashville died in the blast, and was motivated by paranoia that 5G networks were being used to spy on the public. Local and federal police exercised a search warrant of the home of Anthony Quinn Warner.

