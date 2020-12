Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 01:22 Hits: 11

From the hills and hollers of Kentucky as a strict traditionalist, to some of the most enterprising and innovative interpretations of the bluegrass form, from beside artists as far ranging as Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Garcia, Tony Rice was American string music incarnate.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/towering-bluegrass-legend-tony-rice-has-died/