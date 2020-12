Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 13:03 Hits: 4

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with singer-songwriter M. Ward about his new album of Billie Holiday covers, "Think of Spring." He uses an acoustic guitar to bring a folk approach to Holiday's jazz songs.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/26/950360200/m-wards-new-album-offers-his-take-on-billie-holidays-lady-in-satin