Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

The renowned musician and Late Show bandleader has sage advice on everything from finding your north star and owning your own orbit to honoring lineage.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/26/948820513/how-to-stay-human-jon-batiste-talks-with-lara-downes