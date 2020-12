Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Congratulations are due to Texas born and raised performer and songwriter Parker McCollum, who just put the first #1 on his resume with his debut major label single "Pretty Heart." Parker is the first of the latest crop of Texas artists recently signed to major labels to reach #1.

