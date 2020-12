Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 15:37 Hits: 4

Just go ahead and add James Steinle's new album 'Cold German Mornings' into the canon of cool Austin, TX projects that are indicative of the city's creativity. It's a concept record that may set its foundations in country, but is too ambitious to fool around with confining itself to any given genre

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-james-steinles-cold-german-mornings/